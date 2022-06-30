(WKBN) — Mahoning County Commissioners say any thought of creating a county-wide emergency medical system is still a long way into the future.

Thursday morning, a local trustee asked the board to include all communities in discussions about the future of EMS service.

Commissioner Carol Righetti says the process is just beginning.

“You have to have the major ambulance people that are there, that we can understand how it works. That everyone has at this point and how we can work together to make it all work. It’s gonna take a long, I mean it’s a long process,” said Righetti.

Righetti says she plans to have some preliminary meetings with local fire chiefs from around the county soon to get the process started.