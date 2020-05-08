Mahoning County Educational Service Center hosting virtual career exploration tour

The tour will take place using Zoom Meet-ups throughout the week of May 11

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Educational Service Center is offering a virtual career exploration tour for all students 7-12 grades and interested staff members.

The tour will take place using Zoom Meet-ups throughout the week of May 11.

Speakers will talk about their careers and what it took to get where they are. There will be time for a question-and-answer session during each one hour session.

Registration is not required.

If you are unable to join via a computer, you can join via phone. You can dial in at 1-929-436-2866 or 1-301-715-8592. Those wanting to join will just need to enter the Webinar ID #.

Below is the schedule of seminars:

Monday, May 11:

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Career as a Professional Athlete

Paul McFadden, YSU Foundation, Tim Johnson and Ashton Youboty

https://zoom.us/j/92829065886 Webinar ID# 928-2906-5886

Paul McFadden, YSU Foundation, Tim Johnson and Ashton Youboty https://zoom.us/j/92829065886 Webinar ID# 928-2906-5886 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Career in Law

Terry Swauger, Magistrate, Trumbull County Juvenile Court

https://zoom.us/j/97894179121 Webinar ID# 978-9417-9121

Terry Swauger, Magistrate, Trumbull County Juvenile Court https://zoom.us/j/97894179121 Webinar ID# 978-9417-9121 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Career in Politics

Congressman Tim Ryan, Ohio 13th District

https://zoom.us/j/99509996547 Webinar ID# 995-0999-6547

Tuesday, May 12

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Careers in Information Technology

Ryan Geilhard, Director of IT Infrastructure Services at YSU

https://zoom.us/j/97034236451 Webinar ID# 970-3423-6451

Ryan Geilhard, Director of IT Infrastructure Services at YSU https://zoom.us/j/97034236451 Webinar ID# 970-3423-6451 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Careers as a First Responder

Chief Mark Pitzer, Boardman Twp. Fire Dept.

https://zoom.us/j/91188742471 Webinar ID# 911-8874-2471

Wednesday, May 13

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Careers/Apprenticeship Programs

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 396

https://zoom.us/j/97888121265 Webinar ID# 978-8812-1265

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 396 https://zoom.us/j/97888121265 Webinar ID# 978-8812-1265 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Career as a Chiropractor

Dr. Kyle Muir, 330 Chiropractic

https://zoom.us/j/93749068427 Webinar ID# 937-4906-8427

Thursday, May 14

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Career as a Nurse Practioner

Kathy Corturillo, Aspire Healthcare

https://zoom.us/j/91289865968 Webinar ID# 912-8986-5968

Kathy Corturillo, Aspire Healthcare https://zoom.us/j/91289865968 Webinar ID# 912-8986-5968 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Careers in Culinary

Jeff McClure, AVI Foodsystems

https://zoom.us/j/99462847440 Webinar ID# 994-6284-7440

Friday, May 15