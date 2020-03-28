Mahoning County Dog Warden looking for home for dog that was thrown from car in Youngstown

The Mahoning County Dog Warden is holding on to the dog for a few days in case it was stolen or found and dumped

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden has a dog that a witness reported was thrown from a car on Youngstown’s south side.

The witness reported that the dog was thrown near Idora and Glenwood Avenue on Friday. He reported the license plate number and a description of the car to police, according to a post on the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page.

The Dog Warden is holding the dog in case it was stolen or found and dumped. The stray hold ends Wednesday if the dog’s owner doesn’t show up.

Those interested in adopting the dog can email ssabol@mahoningcountyoh.gov to request an application.

Applications will be processed on Wednesday if the dog has not been claimed by then.