Mahoning County Dog Warden looking for information on dog found shot in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog found on Youngstown’s east side is recovering after vets say he was shot in the face.

The Mahoning County Dog Warden found Lamar at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Oak Street earlier this week.

Vets say he is around 2 years old and they don’t have any idea how long he had been roaming the streets injured.

The dog warden says they weren’t sure what had happened to Lamar, but they are glad he is now

in their care recovering.



Lamar was shot right in between his eyes, luckily missing his brain, but there were entrance and exit wounds.

The dog warden said they will try to find out who did this.

“When you get something that’s this obscure, and you know, it could have come from anywhere, but a lot of times, once it gets posted and once it gets out there, we’ll have people calling in, ‘Well, I saw this dog there,’ and sometimes, we can get leads and do something. And of course, if we can get any kind of solid leads, we will contact the police department and the proper investigation will be started,” said Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianna Fry.

Friends of Fido Mahoning Valley is helping Lamar in his recovery. They are asking for any donations to help pay his medical bills.

You can reach out by visiting their Facebook page or by going to friendsoffidomahoning.org.

