Mahoning County dog warden doubles population in just one week

They now have 41 dogs in their building

(WKBN) – A somber note from the Mahoning County dog warden, saying their pandemic fears are coming true.

According to their Facebook page, the warden has doubled their population in just the last week.

They now have 41 dogs in their building. Four of those have been surrendered to them.

The warden said they feared this would happen when the pandemic first started but they haven’t faced the issue until now.

They say they are hoping things can return to normal and that no more dogs have to suffer being stranded or abandoned.