STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputy was honored Saturday on the baseball diamond.

Divito’s Dingers for Deputies held its softball tournament at the Struthers Baseball Complex where 18 total teams – five men’s and 13 co-eds – competed in the tournament.

The group was founded two years ago by deputies with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s office to help fellow deputy Anthony Divito, who had battled stage four kidney cancer and passed away last June.

“They decided to continue it this year as a memorial to him and so it’s been a great turnout, a great event, sold out in two days,” said Mahoning County Sheriff’s Lodge 141 FOP President Joe Iberis.

They started this last year to help with Divito’s medical costs. Proceeds from the tournament will go towards support sick and distressed deputies in the future.