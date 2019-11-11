Mahoning County Court House celebrates Veterans Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Courthouse celebrated Veterans Day with a ceremony Monday. They recognized a variety of military organizations.

The keynote speaker was retired Major Patrick “Rick” Williams. He served 25 years in the Army National Guard.

After his last military assignment as Chair of the Military Science Department (ROTC) at Youngstown State University, he accepted his current position as Associate Director of the Office of Veterans at YSU in 2013.

Williams was instrumental in opening the Veterans Resource Center on the YSU campus.