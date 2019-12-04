Mahoning County continues recount from election

Even though it has been a month since the General Election, the Mahoning County Board of Elections is still a busy place

Workers are recounting ballots Wednesday from four local races in the election.

Those races are for Canfield City Council and boards of education in Poland and Struthers, as well as the council seat for Youngstown’s 7th Ward.

The Board is also fulfilling a requirement by the Ohio Secretary of State to audit a county-wide issue. In this case, it is the Mahoning County Public Library levy.

“We are counting a certain percentage by hand and then we are running the others through the machine, through our scanners. That is also mandated by the Secretary of State,” said Joyce Pesta, director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Pesta said a recount doesn’t typically change the outcome of the race.

Board members are expected to reconvene at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to release the results.

We will have those results posted here as soon as they are released.