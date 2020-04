The total number of positive cases is 261 with 115 hospitalizations

(WKBN) – According to the Ohio Department of Health website, Mahoning County has the most coronavirus-related deaths in the state with 15.

The second highest amount of COVID-19 deaths is found in Cuyahoga County, which has reported 826 positive cases of the virus with only 14 deaths.

In the county, of the total cases, 135 females and 126 males have tested positive with COVID-19.