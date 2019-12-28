Mahoning County community enjoys the good December weather

People were enjoying the weather at Mill Creek Park and washing their cars at car washes before the roads need to be treated again

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Recent weather has been unlike what you would expect for December in North East Ohio.

All day Saturday, people were out taking advantage of it and enjoying the weather at Mill Creek Park.

“This is a great winter. I’d be okay with this kind of winter every year,” said Mary Jo Kovachik, who was working out at the park.

Also in Boardman and Youngstown, cars filed through car washes to get the salt and dirt off their cars before the roads need to be treated again.

Considering this good stretch of weather isn’t going to last, now is the time to get out and enjoy it before the cold settles back in.