Mahoning County commissioners to use remaining CARES Act funding on safety forces

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Money for COVID-19 relief has to be used by the end of the year.

Mahoning County commissioners are going to use whatever funds are still available for safety forces.

That was the agreement they reached Thursday morning.

They want the remaining money to help the sheriff’s department cover expenses related to the virus.

“For all the deputies that are… they’re transporting PPE, those that are gonna be on the road now that, you know, we’re gonna get the vaccines. So these are all the things that we are gonna try to prepare for,” said Commissioner Carol Righetti.

Since Congress passed the CARES Act, almost $14 million has reached the Mahoning County government through the state of Ohio to pay for COVID-related expenses.