YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners have selected an interim Mahoning County prosecutor to fill in after Paul Gains retires on Nov. 30.

They’ve named long-time Assistant Prosecutor Gina DeGenova to serve as interim prosecutor — at least until Mahoning County Democrat Party Precinct Committee members elect someone to fill out the remainder of Gains’ unexpired term.

By law, commissioners are required to make the appointment since the prosecutor acts as their legal counsel, as well as represents township governments in the county and a number of local boards and agencies.

DeGenova has served as assistant prosecutor for 15 years. In addition to working as assistant prosecutor, she has also worked as chief assistant since January 2021, managing and supervising all divisions of the county Prosecutor’s Office.

“I am committed to uphold the high ethical standards established by Prosecutor Paul Gains during his 25 years in office,” DeGenova said in a statement to WKBN on Tuesday. “I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Mahoning County.”

DeGenova is expected to be sworn in next week.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.