Mahoning County commissioners loosen COVID restrictions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the last couple of weeks, we’ve been telling you Ohio will be lifting most of its COVID-19 mandates starting June 2.

Mahoning County Commissioners agreed to amend their own virus-related restrictions Thursday. The changes will reflect guidelines coming from both the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

Among them, mask-wearing in many county offices and buildings will become optional.

“We encourage those who feel they should wear a mask to please continue to wear a mask. If you don’t have to, if you’ve been vaccinated, that’s a whole different story. The issue we have is the fact of the matter is the other officeholders will be able to say what they want for their offices,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

Traficanti says many offices and courts will continue using plexiglass partitions and hand-sanitizing stations as a precaution against the spread of the virus.