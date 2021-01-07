Mahoning County Commissioners look back on 2020

Commissioners said their ability to work together was the key to getting through the last 12 months

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Mahoning County Commissioners begin the new year, they took some time Thursday morning to look back at their efforts in 2020.

The board held its annual reorganization meeting Thursday morning, choosing Commissioner Anthony Traficanti to serve as president for the year.

All three commissioners said their ability to work together amongst themselves and other office-holders was the key to getting through the last 12 months, especially dealing with the pandemic.

“It’s not about the ‘D’s’ and ‘R’s.’ It’s not about who has a majority. It’s not who controls what. It’s about doing the right thing on behalf of 253,000 people you represent,” said Commissioner David Ditzler.

The board will meet again on Monday for their first formal session of 2021 and will hear from the county Auditor on the state of the county’s financial picture.