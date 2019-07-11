Mahoning County Commissioners discuss recent flood problems at weekly meeting

The average cost of a gate valve and rerouting the downspouts is around $10,000

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Commissioners took their weekly meeting to Lowellville on Wednesday, but most it was spent talking about flooding problems in the Boardman, Poland and Canfield areas.

Bill Coleman of the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineer’s office spoke out at the meeting, explaining what his office wants to do to eliminate flood problems.

He said it starts with homeowners installing gate valves to prevent sewage from backing up.

“But at the same time, we are requiring you to remove your footer drains and your downspouts from that sanitary sewage system,” Coleman said.

The average cost of a gate valve and rerouting the downspouts is around $10,000. Mahoning County Emergency Management Director Dennis O’Hara also had advice for anyone affected by the flooding on May 28.

“I encourage any resident in Mahoning County that sustained damage from that event, regardless of where they are in the county, to register with FEMA,” O’Hara said.

The commissioners also presented Lowellville officials with a $90,000 Community Development Block Grant to help with redoing the West Wood Street Extension.

They said the project will be from State Route 289 to the high school. It will include all curbs and new asphalt, costing about $300,000.

Lowellville Mayor Jim Ludiciani said the West Wood Street Extension will be put for bid by early August and completed this year.