Mahoning County clerk of courts carries on Christmas caroling tradition

Tuesday was the annual Christmas Carol Sing at the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas, an event that dates back to the 1960s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sounds of the season were inside the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Tuesday was the annual Christmas Carol Sing.

The event dates all the way back to the 1960s. Families come on the morning of Christmas Eve and sing Christmas carols.

Anthony Vivo is the clerk of courts for Mahoning County. His father started the event, and he has carried on the tradition.

“It’s just a really nice thing to have and it’s a tradition that we have this every year to celebrate the holidays for everybody. It’s my pleasure to do it; it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

After Christmas carols, Santa came and visited with the kids.