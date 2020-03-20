Mahoning County church expands monthly meal night into weekly drive-thru service

Pastor Harrison knew his church wouldn't hesitate to help others in this difficult time

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A church in Austintown was giving away meals full of comfort food on Thursday at a time when our lives are anything but comfortable.

When COVID-19 hit the Mahoning Valley, the West Austintown First United Methodist Church decided to expand its normal community meal night in order to help those in need.

“We do it once a month and it’s usually on the fourth Thursday of every month, but we decided to move it up. We’ll be doing these once a week during this time of the season of the coronavirus,” said Pastor Jeffrey Harrison.

A line of cars wrapped around the church well before the first meal was handed out.

Trudie Lee from Canfield was first in line. She knew the event would be a blessing for those unable to leave their homes.

“We have shut-ins in our neighborhood that can’t drive, so I’m picking up for them,” she said.

Members of the church handed out homemade dinners of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and green beans.

Pastor Harrison knew his church wouldn’t hesitate to help others in this difficult time.

“Since I was appointed here four years ago, I knew that this was a beautiful church full of beautiful people,” he said.

Patrons like Lee are thankful that the church is standing by its congregation, even when times are toughest.

“This is a wonderful church. God is good and they’re great people and they’re willing to do whatever they can in many, many ways,” she said.