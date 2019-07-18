Mahoning County Children Services to receive funding boost from new state budget

County children services agencies throughout the state will receive a per year boost of over $100 million dollars.

YOUNGSTOWN (WKBN)- Mahoning County Children Services will be one of the organizations that will be positively affected by the statewide funding increase for county children services agencies.

Mahoning County Children Services does not know how much funding they will receive at this time. This funding will help benefit children who need to be in protective custody because they have been affected by the addiction epidemic. A record number of these children are being placed in out-of- home care, so there is a shortage of licensed caregivers.

The Executive Director of Mahoning County Children Services Randall Muth explained the ramifications of the increase.

“This new investment will help us to begin to address our local crisis as children in our active custody increases and placement cost rise,” Muth said. “The funding will also help us address any workforce needs to alleviate the demand on our services.”

Child advocates rave about the ruling and say that this is the greatest investment that the state has ever made in child and family services agencies.