Mahoning County Children Services hosts holiday shop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Children Services is offering a way for you to get some of your Christmas shopping done and help out those that are on the front lines of protecting kids in the county.

The Mahoning County Services building on West Federal Street will be filled with over 20 local vendors Friday offering holiday gifts such as jewelry, knitwear, baked goods and gift baskets.

It’s part of an effort to support the Peer Recognition Committee, a group that focuses on caseworkers to help keep them from getting overwhelmed with the emotionally exhausting work they do.

“Casework is very challenging yet rewarding, so if we can help retain caseworkers, keep them engaged and help them allay burnout. They are dealing with some of the most complex issues,” said Jennifer Kollar, spokesperson for Mahoning County Children Services.

This is the first year for the holiday shop. The committee is hoping to raise funds to host events for caseworkers.

“A lot of vendors are stakeholders. They are people from our community. They are artisan crafters,” said Jennifer Kollar, spokesperson for Mahoning County Children Services. “It is nice to showcase what we do for the public who normally don’t get to see inside Children Services.”

The Popup Holiday Shop runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Mahoning County Children Services, 222 W. Federal St. Admission is free.