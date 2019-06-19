Mahoning County Board of Health applies for grant for naloxone program

The drug is used to save someone's life in the case of an opioid overdose

by: Jason Cerjak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Board of Health is ramping up its public naloxone program.

At a meeting Wednesday morning, the board applied for a grant from the state of Ohio to help fund its naloxone project.

“If you’re just a part of the general public and really feel like you want to have a Project Naloxone kit to have, definitely give us a call,” said Erica Horner, of the Mahoning County Board of Health.

You can call the Mahoning County Health Department at 330-270-2855 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The kits are free to the public, and no questions will be asked.

The health department will be told of the funding status of its plan by July 1.

