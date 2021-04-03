Mahoning County beginning reappraisals of properties

Mahoning County’s last reappraisal was effective for tax year 2017, collection year 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham has begun the preliminary steps of a county-wide reappraisal.

The Auditor’s Office has contracted Integrity Appraisal Services to conduct the reappraisal.

Appraisers will be conducting field inspections of property throughout the county.

“We have notified all cities, townships and villages as well as their police departments of the presence of vehicles to ease any concerns of local residents,” Meacham said.

Ohio law requires that all county auditors conduct a countywide reappraisal every six years. Mahoning County’s last reappraisal was effective for tax year 2017, collection year 2018. The process has now begun for the next reappraisal, which will be effective for tax year 2023, collection year 2024.

Meacham said the process is a long one, and he will be keeping taxpayers informed on the progress.