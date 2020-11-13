Mahoning County Auditor’s Office to limit access to office due to increase in COVID-19 cases

The public is invited to utilize the drop-off facilities in the hall outside of the Auditor’s Office in the Courthouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office will have limited physical access for the public beginning Monday, November 16.

The public is invited to utilize the drop-off facilities in the hall outside of the Auditor’s Office in the Courthouse. Documents presented for processing will be collected throughout the day. The Auditor’s staff will be present for processing and responding to telephone calls.

Transactions for attorneys and title companies will continue to be handled through the drop-off boxes.

In-person assistance can be arranged by appointment. Contact the office by calling 330-740-2010.

“Our goal is to continue to provide outstanding service to taxpayers and businesses while protecting them and my staff. I will continue to do that as guidelines and restrictions change,” Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham stated.

Meacham reminded taxpayers that many forms are available on the auditor’s website.