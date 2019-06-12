Mahoning County auditor releases property tax comparison for 2017-2018

Residents in Mahoning County can take a look at how their property taxes have changed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents in Mahoning County can take a look at how their property tax amounts have changed from 2017 to 2018.

The information shows changes in property taxes by each municipality. The changes reflect tax levies, changes in assessed property values, and collection factors.

All properties were reevaluated in 2017.

The table shows the 20 taxing districts that had changes from voted millage and levies.

According to the chart, some of the biggest changes were in Beaver Township/Boardman LSD, Canfield Twp./Boardman LSD, Boardman Twp./Boardman LSD, Boardman Twp./Poland Village/Poland LSD, Poland Twp/ Struthers LSD.

Most districts increased in taxes, while some decreased such as in Smith Township/Alliance CSD and others.

“It is vital that taxpayers understand the components that determine their property taxes. In coming weeks, I will be releasing additional information to assist them in this process,” said Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham.

The complete table is available on the Mahoning County auditor’s website.