Mahoning County auctioning off surplus vehicles including snow plows, pickup trucks

Mahoning County is auctioning off its surplus vehicles and equipment.

The auction lasts until 5 p.m. Friday, October 21.

The auction will be entirely online. Vehicles in the auction include:

  • Dump trucks
  • Snow plows
  • Vans
  • Crown Victoria’s, fire rescue truck
  • Pickup trucks
  • Impalas
  • Jeep
  • Durango
  • Kawasaki Mule
  • Lawn tractors
  • Mower
  • And more.

All items are available to bid on through the auction website. Potential buyers can go to that website and register through Proxibid.

This is their first time holding the auction online. Organizers say the goal is reaching more people and staying safe with COVID-19.

