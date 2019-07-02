Mahoning County added to state disaster declaration for flooding help

The designation makes Mahoning County residents and businesses eligible for aid from FEMA

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Mahoning County has been added to FEMA’S Individual Assistance program due to flooding in late May.

President Donald Trump made a disaster declaration that included ten Ohio counties after 21 tornadoes touched down during storms that passed through the state May 27 through 29.

Mahoning County has now been added to that declaration, making residents eligible for financial aid.

“I am pleased that FEMA acknowledges the flooding damage in Mahoning County and is stepping up to the plate to help those affected by this severe storm,” DeWine said. “Numerous families that have never had water issues before saw extreme flooding in late May.”

In addition to possible low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the declaration opens up the Individual Assistance for people in Mahoning County.

Individuals and businesses impacted from the storms in the 11 declared counties can register for FEMA assistance online or by calling 1-800-621-3362.