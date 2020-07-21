Mahoning Co. Republican Party chair hopes Householder case doesn’t affect local election

Tom McCabe believes other issues such as how the state handles COVID-19 are more important right now

(WKBN) – Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a federal bribery case, along with four other people. Mahoning County’s Republican Party chair was watching while United States attorneys and the FBI released information.

Chairman Tom McCabe hopes the federal case won’t impact local politics, coming just over 100 days before the November election.

“We’re still concentrating on our local races and what we need to do here. Sometimes what happens in Columbus usually doesn’t affect us locally and we hope it doesn’t,” he said.

McCabe said while Tuesday’s developments are concerning, he believes other issues such as how the state handles COVID-19 are more important.