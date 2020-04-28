Mahoning Co. prosecutors oppose reducing bond for man amid COVID-19 fears

Vaughn asked for a lower bond, saying he has a medical condition that could make him susceptible to COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday said they opposed reducing the $30,000 bond a man who was arrested on gun charges in January following his release from prison in July.

Assistant Prosecutor Martin Hume said in a motion before Judge Anthony Donofrio that Terrell Vaughn, 34, should not be allowed to have his bond reduced because he was on parole at the time of his arrest in January.

In his own motion filed earlier this month, Vaughn said he was not sure how he could still be on parole on state charges because he was released on state charges in 2011 and the five-year term of parole has long since been expired.

However, Vaughn also served an 86-month federal prison sentence on a weapons charge and was released from federal prison in July. He wrote in his own handwritten motion that he was on three years of federal parole.

Vaughn was arrested Jan. 16 in a home on Firnkey Avenue while city police were serving a search warrant investigating drug activity.

Reports said Vaughn was found hiding near an attic where police found a .40-caliber handgun with the serial number filed off and a 9mm rifle.

He was indicted on two charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, making it the third time he has faced that charge in federal and state courts.

His bond of $30,000 was set in municipal court and held over when he was arraigned in common pleas court after he was indicted.

Vaughn served a five-year sentence in state court after pleading guilty to charges of kidnapping, drug trafficking, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In his motion asking to reduce his bond, Vaughn denied the guns found were his. He said he did not know they were there and he was staying at the house to help a friend fix it up.

Vaughn also said he should be given a lower bond his family can post because he has a medical condition that could make him susceptible to COVID-19.

Judge Donofrio has yet to rule on the motion.

Hume wrote in his response that the state Adult Parole Authority has placed a hold on Vaughn and the bond is appropriate considering the nature of the crimes he is accused of.