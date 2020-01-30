Mahoning Co. Mental Health Board hoping to buy building in Austintown for $1

Commissioners have been pushing to take over the old Youngstown Developmental Center as a "one-stop" center for social service agencies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners and others have been working toward buying a new property for the mental health recovery board for the last five years. Now they might be able to snag one for a great price.

Commissioners learned directors of the county’s mental health and recovery board have submitted a proposal to buy the now-closed Youngstown Developmental Center in Austintown from the state for just a dollar.

In anticipation of the deal being approved, the mental health and recovery board will also set aside up to a quarter of a million dollars to maintain the property.

“We’re going to have to maintain some of the utilities and everything while all the transferring agencies get in. So that will assure that the property’s maintained because we’ve got to keep the heat in all the buildings and maintain the infrastructure,” said Duane Piccirilli, with the mental health and recovery board.

Commissioners have been pushing to take over the YDC as a “one-stop” center for social service agencies ever since former Governor John Kasich announced the property would be closed and all of its residents moved to other facilities.

Local officials hope to have the purchase completed by the end of June.