WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mayors along the Mahoning River Corridor will have their first meeting of 2020 Friday.

They’ll gather at Corvelli Enterprises in Warren Friday afternoon.

The nine mayors meet regularly to talk about projects benefiting all of their communities.

Congressman Tim Ryan will explain what the federal government can do to help as well as how the 2020 state and federal agendas will have an effect on a local level.