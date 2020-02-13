Mahoning Co. Land Bank assures community its main goal is to revitalize neighborhoods

Questions were raised about how much was being spent to rehabilitate the neglected properties the land bank acquires

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Treasurer Daniel Yemma addressed some concerns Wednesday night about the role of the Mahoning County Land Bank in Struthers.

The land bank acquires neglected properties through the county from tax foreclosures.

Questions were raised about how much was being spent to rehabilitate these properties.

Yemma assured the public that the bulk of the cost is handled at the county level. He said the land bank is a vital asset to those in Struthers and Mahoning County.

“It has definitely made a difference in the neighborhoods. It has increased property values. It has made the neighborhoods more attractive for someone who may want to move in or may want to improve their property,” he said.

The Mahoning County Land Bank has over 40 properties under its ownership inside Struthers.

Its goal is to sell those properties to new owners who will fix them up.