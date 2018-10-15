Mahoning Co. juvenile court judge praises success of Early Warning System Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WKBN) - Mahoning County Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick gave an update on the Early Warning System that is in place in many local school districts.

The program started three years ago. It provides in-school services and supports partner schools and their students.

The Early Warning System looks at grades, attendance and behavior so educators can help struggling students.

Dellick says the main goal is to keep kids in school and reduce delinquency cases.

"I don't have students locked up in detention who should be in school, although they receive an education there, who should be doing things like that, in school doing sports, being in drama club, or in band, socializing with their family and being productive," she said.

Dellick says by putting programs like this into place, it's less harmful, less expensive and more beneficial for kids in the community.