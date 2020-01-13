Mahoning Co. Engineer raises funds, awareness to help local families of bone marrow transplant patients

Ginnetti's next fundraiser event will be in March

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti says his late wife had wanted to promote a national registry for bone marrow transplants, so now he’s doing it.

Ginnetti is a national ambassador for the Be The Match Foundation, which helps those in need of bone marrow or, as in the case of Ginnetti’s late-wife Missy, a stem cell transplant.

Recently, Ginnetti attended a national convention for the organization and has met with U.S. lawmakers to ask for their help with funding.

“Educating people, informing people, raising money to help the organization out, so it’s just something that, over time, I felt it was necessary for me. It certainly helped me definitely heal and grieve,” Ginnetti said.

Last spring, Ginnetti hosted his very first fundraiser for Be The Match, bringing in $130,000 dollars to help local families of transplant patients.

His next fundraiser event will be in March.

For more information on the foundation or how to become a donor, visit bethematch.org.