Mahoning Co. domestic violence support service has busy year providing help amid pandemic

November was its highest month, and in December, its shelters were at capacity, but now it's at a normal occupancy

(WKBN) – It’s been a busy year for those who provide support and services to domestic violence issues.

Compass Family and Community Services says the statistics ebb and flow.

November was its highest month. In December, its shelters were at capacity, but now it’s at a normal occupancy.

“Not everyone that is in a domestic violence situation requires shelter, but they all require support and services, and we can offer those services to people that can safely maintain in the community, maybe don’t have to leave their home for a variety of reason but need the support and services,” said Jennifer Gray of Compass Family and Community Services.

Gray says Compass has a strong network with other county shelters and would reach out to them if it needs capacity to help victims.

One year ago, it had a 10-day period after the stay at home order started where it had no calls for services.