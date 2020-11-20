Mahoning Co. disability service receives grant from state

It will be split between the three agencies but will all go toward technology for people with disabilities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s some exciting news for the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities (MCBDD).

Working with the Portage County Board of Developmental Disabilities and remote support provider SafeInHome, the board has received a $30,000 grant from the state.

“That’s hopefully going to assist with decreasing the need for staffing and increasing individuals’ independence, those with disabilities. So, that’s one of the things we’re hoping for. We’re also hoping to develop a community education center,” said George Gabriel, service and support administrator supervisor.

MCBDD provides support and services to 1,500 people in the Valley, and Portage County Board of Development Disabilities supports 1,000 individuals.