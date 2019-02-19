Mahoning Co. Democratic Party chair says Bernie Sanders has ‘stiffer competition’

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday that he will run for president again in 2020.

Sanders had a lot of traction on the campaign trail before the last election. The Vermont senator told CBS News this campaign run will be a “continuation of what we did in 2016.”

David Betras, chair of the Mahoning County Democratic Party, said every election is different.

“He has a lot stiffer competition this time than he did last time, although he certainly has organizational roots into each state.”

We asked Betras if he’d vote for Sanders. He said it’s too early in the process to say, but there’s a good pool for voters to pick from.