Mahoning Co. Coon Hunters Club excited about nice weather for fall festival

ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A fun fall festival takes place this weekend in Ellsworth — the 62nd annual Fall Festival and Field Trials held by the Mahoning County Coon Hunters Protective Association.

All of the fun takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the club grounds on Route 224.

Organizers said the festival offers a camping area, dog races and plenty of food. You can also buy, sell and swap items at a flea market area.

“It’s a nice, relaxing atmosphere,” said John Jakubec, president of the Coon Hunters Protective Association. “You come and enjoy the afternoon and — like I say, the last two years, we’ve had some rain. The weather’s with us and it should be an enjoyable weekend for everyone that comes out.”

The club has been around for more than a hundred years.

It’s been holding the festival at its current location since 1976.