Mahoning Co. community honors veterans with Laying of the Roses Ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Veterans Day is Wednesday, but Sunday in downtown Youngstown, a longtime tradition continued: The Laying of the Roses Ceremony at the Vietnam War Memorial.

“We are the protectors of this nation. There’s only about 800,000 of us left out of about two million,” said Stanley Clingerman of Chapter 135, Vietnam Veterans of America.

On Sunday, more than 100 people showed up for the “Laying of the Roses” at The Square in downtown Youngstown. The ceremony is to pay respect to the Vietnam soldiers who were killed or missing in action.

“As we get into the Veterans Day season, we use it to remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice and measure in defense in service to this nation to include our POW’s,” said Bryan Kennedy, commissioner of Mahoning County Veterans Services.

The Vietnam War Memorial, where the roses were placed Sunday, holds the names of everyone from Mahoning County that died fighting or went missing in action.

“Every veteran that we lose through natural death or otherwise, it’s an encyclopedia and library worth of wealth of information and knowledge in how we treat one another as fellow Americans,” Kennedy said.

AMVETS National Commander Jan Brown says in the last 25 years, the event is something she always looks forward to.

“It’s always been a very touching ceremony, and I’m glad I was able to come today,” Brown said.

After 20 years of retirement, Brown says she still feels called to serve her community.

“I feel it’s important that we take care of those who came home that have problems and issues,” Brown said. “And that we always take care of them and their families that need help.”

