Mahoning Co. Commissioners give to Second Harvest Food Bank, thanks to American Rescue Plan money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners normally don’t provide funding to Second Harvest Food Bank, but on Friday, commissioners were glad to present it with a check for $300,000.

The money covers a two-year period, and it’s coming from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

Commissioners decided to pass some of its funding along to the Food Bank.

It’s estimated that one in four children and one in six adults are in need of food.

The money will help provide 1.8 million meals, which will be passed out through the Food Bank’s 45 hunger relief partner programs and 15 school pantries in Mahoning County.

“We know that families are hurting in Mahoning County and we’ve always wanted to give, and this was a big, big plus for us to give back to the community, and pantries are going to be full again,” said Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

“And this is an opportunity for us to provide it to an entity like Second Harvest Food Bank that has the wherewithal and the ability to get it in the hands of the people that need it the most,” said Commission David Ditzler.

The Food Bank’s partners distributed almost seven million pounds of food last year in Mahoning County and a record 15 million pounds in the tri-county area.