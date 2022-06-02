YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Youngstown Police try to solve the murder of a 16-year-old student this week, there are more calls for local communities to work together to reduce crime in the area.

Thursday morning, Mahoning County Commissioners reacted to the shooting of Isaiah Walker Tuesday night as he was apparently walking near Homestead Park on the South Side.

Commissioner Carol Righetti, who lives in Youngstown, says the growing violence is not just a city problem and will require a regional solution.

“But I think to brainstorm…with the state officials and some of the federal officials. To see what we can do to help facilitate peace in our areas,” said Righetti.

Wednesday night, members of Youngstown City Council also called for communities to work together to reduce the violence.