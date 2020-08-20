Mahoning Co. Commissioners award relief funds to local civic, social service agencies

Mahoning County Commissioners awarded nearly $270,000 to four local civic and social service agencies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More local social agencies are benefiting from the money set aside by Congress earlier this year to help pay expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday morning, Mahoning County Commissioners awarded nearly $270,000 to four local civic and social service agencies. The money will help pay for food drives and PPE.

The four agencies receiving those funds are the Veterans Service Commission of Mahoning County, Direction Homes of Eastern Ohio, the Mahoning County Farm Bureau and the Canfield Fair Board.

“With that money, we looked for a lot of the organizations within Mahoning County to help distribute it because they had the connections with the community and they had the avenues to distribute it to the people most in need,” said commissioner David Ditzler.

The county received $3.7 million in CARES Act funding through the state of Ohio.

More stories from WKBN.com: