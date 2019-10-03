Mahoning Co. commissioner takes home another award at Political Chili Cook-off

Seventeen celebrity chefs went head-to-head at the annual event, serving up their signature chili dishes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Optimist Club hosted its 13th annual “Political Chili Cook-off” Wednesday evening at Avion on the Water in Beaver Township.

Seventeen celebrity chefs, including WKBN’s Gerry Ricciutti, went head-to-head, serving up their signature chili dishes.

First News This Morning Meteorologist Alex George was the emcee.

Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti, once again, took home the award for the most popular chili.

Duane Hennen, a candidate for the 13th District representative, won the award for the hottest chili.

The best political chili went to Mahoning County Judge Renee DiSalvo, who is running for re-election.

Mark DeVecchio, the frontman for The House Band, got the best celebrity chili award.

All of the money raised will go to various youth projects.