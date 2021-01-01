Mahoning and Shenango valleys welcome first babies of 2021

This year, we have the first baby from the Mahoning Valley and the Shenango Valley.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As is our yearly tradition, we like to showcase the first baby born in the Valley. This year, we have the first baby from the Mahoning Valley and the Shenango Valley.

Ashley Sellars stayed up to watch the ball drop and ring in the new year. Shortly after that, she went into labor.

Sellars is the mother of the first baby born in the Mahoning Valley. Kattleya was born at 4:36 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman, weighing in at 5 pounds 19 inches.

“I thought that maybe she would come afterward but not on the first. So, technically, I didn’t know she was going to be here on the first, but anything is a possibility with a baby,” Sellars said.

Sellars got to the hospital at about 3 a.m. This isn’t her first child. She has a set of twins that are 5 and a 6-year-old. All of which are also girls, but Kattleya gets the honor of being the first baby in the Valley of 2021.

“I actually didn’t think that was the situation because, honestly, there are a lot of pregnancies. I definitely didn’t think I would be the one that would be up first to have the baby,” Sellars said.

It was a rough year, and everyone wants 2021 to be much better, but Sellars and her fiancé Vincent LeBron got to ring in the new year with a little bundle of joy.

“I feel like she is a lucky charm to here during such horrible timing in the society right now,” Sellars said.

Vincent is just happy that Kattleya is here.

“We still have to make sure we take care of her through this pandemic and all that stuff. Just make sure she don’t get sick,” he said.

Over the state line in Sharon, Brittany and Ethan brought baby Aubrey Grace to the world at 11:45 a.m. at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

This is their second child.

The couple didn’t want to do an interview but said Aubrey’s older sister Elaina is excited to meet her little sister.

More headlines from WKBN.com: