YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of the Chill-Can plant has one more week to provide information to lawyers for the city of Youngstown.



Last month, the city’s lawyers went to court. They complained owner Mitchell Joseph was months behind in providing documents about the status of the project.

The city has invested more than $2.5 million into the idea.

This week, a Mahoning County magistrate ruled in the city’s favor.

The company has to turn over the information in the next seven days.