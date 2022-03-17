YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County magistrate is now giving developers of the Chill-Can plant in Youngstown until the end of this month to comply with court orders to turn over documents and other information to lawyers for the city.

Attorneys for developer Mitchell Joseph had requested an emergency hearing this week to seek additional time to meet the court’s orders.

The city has sued to see information about the project, which has sat idle for months. The city had invested more than $2 million to help developers get started, only to have the project stall.

The magistrate refused to hold the hearing but set the deadline for March 31.