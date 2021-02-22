Macy’s looking to possibly expand in Ohio; Could create hundreds of new jobs

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Macy’s is looking to expand a warehouse and has gotten incentive to do it in Ohio.

A development group known as Team NEO told the state’s tax credit authority that Macy’s wants more space.

Macy’s has a facility in Jackson Township on Mahoning Avenue near Bailey Road and wants to expand and open a new fulfillment center, creating more than 400 new jobs.

“The company is also considering locations they have in West Virginia and Illinois for this proposed investment and project. The JCTC is a major factor for the company to move forward in Ohio because of this out-of-state competition,” said Walt Good, with Team NEO.

The tax authority approved a nearly 1.5% credit for over eight years if Macy’s chooses Ohio.