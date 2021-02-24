Macy’s bringing over 400 new jobs to area with North Jackson expansion

Renovations should begin in mid-March, and the project is expected to be complete by August

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Macy’s is bringing 417 new jobs to North Jackson, with plans of expanding its facility on Mahoning Avenue to operate a fulfillment center.

A spokesperson for Macy’s confirmed the decision on Wednesday, saying renovations should begin in mid-March, and the project is expected to be complete by August.

The company has 55 employees working at the North Jackson facility, which will be retained.

The $29.9 million capital investment comes after an inquiry to Team NEO. According to Macy’s, JobsOhio, the Western Reserve Port Authority, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and the Ohio Development Services Agency worked to make the project a reality.

“Macy’s selection of the Lordstown area is a testament to the opportunity in this part of the region,” said Team NEO CEO Bill Koehler. “The North Jackson/Lordstown corridor has witnessed impressive announcements in the past several years with seven companies committing to create more than 5,200 new jobs.”

The tax authority approved a nearly 1.5% credit for over eight years for the project.

