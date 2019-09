The Ohio State Patrol has closed off one lane of traffic on a portion of I-80 Liberty Twp.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has closed off one lane of traffic on a portion of I-80 Liberty Twp., after a piece of machinery fell off of a truck.

The accident happened at about 7:58 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of I-80, just before Route 11.

Crews are working to remove the machinery, pickup truck and trailer.