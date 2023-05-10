YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools has a new summer program for students.

LV8 Studios in Youngstown has partnered with Youngstown City Schools and will now have a program for students. A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday.

The LV8 Foundation Connected Learning Studios program is housed inside Choffin Career and Technical Center and will start this summer. Students will learn about audio engineering, production, videography, photography and podcasting.

“They can make an entire album, top to bottom, right at their desk. That was the goal. They don’t have to leave their desk to do full production, audio engineering, recording. They can even make their graphics on the computer,” said Charles Colvin, owner of LV8 Studios.

Colvin said being able to provide a program like this at his former school district is a dream come true.

“I’m super, super thankful and forever loyal to what the Youngstown School District did for me. I think that just because our scholars or communities may be under-resourced, they should not be neglected and they should be able to have good opportunities like this. This is a state-of-the-art facility,” he said.

Colvin says they have about 200 students on the waiting list for the summer program. He says the goal is to eventually expand the program into a larger facility.