Luva Bella plans million-dollar expansion with local winemaker

RedHead Brands LLC, which is made at Luva Bella, will start distributing all throughout Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A winery on Route 224 just announced a million-dollar expansion over the next year and a half with the CEO and founder of a Youngstown area-based wine company.

RedHead Brands LLC, which is made at Luva Bella, will start distributing to all 88 counties across the state of Ohio.

To increase the capacity to make wine, the winery will expand its warehouse.

RedHead CEO Marisa Sergi has the potential to be the largest wine producer in Ohio.

“I would absolutely love to be in 10 to 15 states distributing several items including the RedHead Red Blend, the Purple Rain line and of course our Passion line. But, I understand that the plans don’t always come to fruition, you have to go down the path that makes sense for your business. But actually, I would love to be national,” she said.

A Lowellville native, Sergi said that Youngstown is a fighting community, so she plans to keep her business local.

Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see First News Anchor Stan Boney’s full interview with Sergi and to learn more about the future plans of her growing business.