Lutz Greenhouse to give percentage of sales to help kids in foster system

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Lutz Greenhouse in Salem is kicking off their opening fall weekend by giving back.

A percentage of all sales Saturday will go toward Northeast Ohio Adoption Services and Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman.

“We’ve lost two years of major fundraisers, so every dollar helps us continue the programs that we have so we can help as many kids as we can,” said Cheryl Tarantino, executive director of Northeast Ohio Adoption Services.

Northeast Ohio Adoption Services works to help find children foster homes and forever homes through adoption.

One of the owners said it’s important for them to give back.

“This is how we grow, giving back is how a community grows, and we’re big growers, you know, so that’s how we do it,” said Heather Connolly, co-owner of Lutz Greenhouse.

Lutz Greenhouse is open in fall and spring. They have tons of seasonal items out for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

They will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be closed for Labor Day.